Dogs deny $11 million Mitchell deal

Could Latrell Mitchell be headed to the Bulldogs?

LATRELL Mitchell might be out of favour with NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler but league insiders suggest the boom centre is set to be the target of an almighty Bulldogs bid to snatch him from the Sydney Roosters.

According to the report the struggling Bulldogs have considered tabling an NRL record 10-year, $11 million offer to Mitchell which, if it went ahead, would be the biggest player deal in rugby league history - eclipsing the 10-year, $10 million deal Jason Taumalolo signed with the Cowboys.

Mitchell, who took some time off to head back to Taree with family after a below par Origin I performance has been the subject of much speculation this season around his future and is currently signed to the Roosters until the end of the 2020 season.

The Roosters are believed to have recently tabled an upgraded deal of $800,000 a year for seasons 2020 and 2021.

However Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill has denied that any official from the club had made an approach to Mitchell or his family.

Hill also denied rumours that a Bulldogs official travelled to Taree prior to State of Origin I to discuss the deal.

Mitchell has been at the centre of controversy since his poor showing in Origin I and indifferent form at the Roosters over the past month.

He made headlines again on Sunday when Blues coach Brad Fittler sensationally left him out of the squad against Queensland to keep the series alive next Sunday.

Latrell Mitchell celebrates scoring a try against the Bulldogs.

The fallout from that has seen Mitchell reportedly considering refusing a return to the Blues for Origin III if he is called upon.

Mitchell's father Matt said his son's priority was playing for the Roosters, not New South Wales.

"The rep stuff is a bonus but the Roosters pay his bills, not NSW," he said.

"His coach Trent Robinson has been unbelievable, and so has Nick Politis".

The 22-year-old star centre has publicly said a falling out with his management was behind his recent poor form but has repeatedly stressed that he is happy at the Roosters under coach Trent Robinson.