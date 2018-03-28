Menu
Doghouse's Vinnie is no longer Stubby

AT HOME: Sienna, Indie and Ava Mackie with their new family member Vinnie.
REMEMBER Stubby the tubby staffy?

This four-year-old white and tan staffy had a smile that could light up anyone's life and it now does - the life of Tanya Santin and her three girls Sienna, Indie and Ava.

Now named Vinnie, Tanya saw him advertised on Lismore City Council's Facebook page and, when she saw that no-one else had come forward, she simply couldn't help herself.

"I've got a backyard and three kids, and we've got a lot of love to give, and that's what he needed, so we went and got him,” Tanya said.

"He's very boisterous and all he wants 24/7 is just cuddles and love.

I was prepared to accept a dog with a bit of baggage and he had chain burn on his neck. I don't think he's had a very nice life. But I just thought we could overcome anything and I just want home to be happy.

"The girls adore him - all they do now is talk about Vinnie and play with Vinnie. As soon as you get near him, he just rolls straight over for a tummy rub. He is pure love - there's not a bad bone in his body.”

If you would like to meet any of the dogs available for adoption at Lismore Pound, phone Lismore City Council on 1300 878 387.

