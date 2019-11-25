Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Dog finds $300k in Coast back yard

by Brianna Morris-Grant
25th Nov 2019 1:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AUSTRALIAN Federal Police have taken to Facebook to congratulate one of their own after police dog Cuba tracked down thousands of dollars on the Gold Coast.

The AFP canine helped Queensland Police find $300,000 cash hidden more than 600mm underground in a Runaway Bay back yard.

A group of tradies working in the yard initially discovered around $100,000 in old-style $100 bills, before police called in Cuba to hunt down the rest.

Good doggo. Photo: Facebook
Good doggo. Photo: Facebook


After sniffing around the site Cuba zeroed in on a garden bed - further digging uncovered $300,000 in large plastic tubs.

The AFP took to Facebook to share the dog's success, earning hundreds of comments.

"Can Cuba also find missing coins from the back of sofas and car seats? If so I might need to borrow him," joked one.

"Well done Cuba, I hope your reward was a lovely juicy steak," reads another.

The money is still being analysed to determine its origin.

The money was found in plastic tubs. Photo: Nine News
The money was found in plastic tubs. Photo: Nine News
animals cash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Breast cancer MRI added to Medicare

        Breast cancer MRI added to Medicare

        Health WOMEN with or suspected of having breast cancer will now be able to claim Medicare benefits for MRI scans.

        ‘Safe as Panadol’: What young people really think of MDMA

        premium_icon ‘Safe as Panadol’: What young people really think of MDMA

        News MDMA is deadly but that message isn’t getting through to young

        14 fantastic things to do this week

        premium_icon 14 fantastic things to do this week

        Whats On It's starting to feel a lot like Christmas...