Doctor allegedly interfered with 30 patients across 20 years

DURING one consultation with a female patient in January 2014 he allegedly pushed his erect penis against the woman's right forearm.

With another, 11 years earlier in 2003, he allegedly put his hand up inside her bra and felt her breasts.

Then in March 2015, he allegedly held and stroked a patient's pubic area.

In total, Lismore gynecologist Dr Glenn Allan Taylor is accused of sexually or indecently assaulting 30 women while working in the Lismore area, over a 23 year period.

He is charged with 18 counts of aggravated sexual assault and 42 counts of aggravated indecent assault under authority.

The charges of sexual assault involve alleged sexual intercourse without consent in which Dr Taylor used his fingers or medical instruments under the guise of a medical examination.

The first occurred in 1993, when Dr Taylor allegedly made comments relating to the cup size of a woman's breasts after moving his hands in a weighing motion.

Three years later in June 1996 he allegedly pulled a patient's knee against his erect penis, and sexually assaulted her.

The alleged offences continued throughout 1998, 1999, and into the 2000s.

Dr Taylor is accused of variously touching and squeezing patients' breasts, rubbing his groin on parts of their bodies, and kissing them, and committing sexual assaults on 18 women by penetrating their vaginal area with his fingers or medical instruments without consent.

Each victim was a patient and undergoing a clinical examination with Dr Taylor at the time of the alleged offences.

Police only started investigating the accused following a complaint made by a patient in March last year.

They have since gathered witness statements from a further 29 alleged victims.

Dr Taylor has a home in Richmond Hill although has relocated to Southport on the Gold Coast since the charges were laid.

He is currently on conditional bail.

His matter will return to Lismore Local Court on June 20.