Do take Scoobie home from pound

THE latest orphan at Lismore Pound is Scoobie... a big, tan mastiff-cross.

Scoobie definitely looks a bit scary, but he's actually a very well-behaved, gentle pooch. He would make a great companion, as well as a great fake guard dog!

Scoobie is obedient, friendly, loving and kind. He would be excellent with a family and has a gentle temperament that would be good with kids.

He was found in Wyrallah Road Public School and the staff handed him in to the council. He had no ID, no microchip and no registration.

Just a reminder to local residents that if your animal does go missing, the first place you should call is the council on 1300 87 83 87.

When we pick up dogs like Scoobie, which are kind in nature and have obviously been loved, our main goal is to get them back to their original owner.

In this case we have not had any calls and it's now time to find Scoobie a new place to call home. Phone 1300 87 83 87.