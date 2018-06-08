Do not waver at roundabouts if you want to go with flow

HE WHO hesitates is lost. I thought about this quote as I sat in my car in a queue at a roundabout. The whole line of traffic was blocked by the inaction of an ultra-cautious driver at the all-important front position. This driver appeared to be waiting until the road was clear in all directions for some goodly distance, before they felt they could enter the whirl of the roundabout. But that's not how roundabouts work. Give way to those on the roundabout, enter, signal and exit. Don't hesitate. If you see an appropriate gap, then zip through. Safely of course. But don't dither in a roundabout. It's all about flow. (Now if you want to learn about flow, try crossing the road in Vietnam. Here the road rule is: choose your course and do not waver. Everyone will accommodate you as long as you stay true to your chosen and predictable course.)

This delay was an opportunity for me to work on my patience - never my strong suit. It also got me thinking about the need to make a decision and stick with it. Once you enter the roundabout, keep going until you leave (and do signal please, as you exit).

It's a bit like life. You are pottering along nicely when suddenly you arrive at a turning point a fork in the road. Here arises a need to make a decision and nothing can move until you do. You can stay stuck, mill around, worry as opportunities sail by, fret about the "right” decision, concerned that one way could be better than another.

Or you can plunge in, thinking to yourself damn the torpedoes and full steam ahead! (saying attributed to US Admiral Farragut at the Battle of Mobile bay in 1864).

Sooner or later life will make the decision for you, and in the end it may not matter at all (because nothing matters in the end, she says philosophically), but do go ahead, chance your arm and remember what German writer Goethe said: Be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid. Make a commitment, the world will magically conspire to help you move forward. I have seen this happen over and over. The traffic started moving. The timid driver in the car at the front had made a decision and now we could all move. And just like that, the blockage was gone, my musings evaporated and my thoughts turned to pressing concerns such as what's for lunch and will my washing stay dry. I was back in the world of the immediate.