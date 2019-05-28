Barba punishment handed down for casino incident

DISGRACED former NRL star Ben Barba has been ordered to perform 150 hours of community service following an incident at a Townsville casino in January which cost him his lucrative sporting career.

The 2012 Dally M medallist pleaded guilty to charges of public nuisance and obstructing police when he faced Mackay Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >

The 29-year-old was sacked by the North Queensland Cowboys in February without playing a game over allegations he was violent towards his partner Ainslie Currie in the Australia Day incident.

Currie did not press charges.

Barba had been offered a lifeline to return to the NRL with the Cowboys after stints with French rugby union and the English Super League.

However, the NRL gave the father of four a lifetime ban after viewing CCTV footage of the incident outside the casino.