Disaster relief now available

ABROAD: Kevin Hogan recently led an Australian delegation to the 40th ASEAN Inter Parliamentary Assembly in Bangkok. Contributed

Australia's two way trade is now $225 billion per year with ASEAN countries.

Our own region exports beef, macadamias, education, blueberries and more to this important part of the world.

It was an honour to represent our wonderful country at this assembly.

Last week was World Suicide Prevention Day and R U OK Day.

There was a community walk to honour those lives lost to suicide and raise awareness around suicide prevention.

Thank you to Lifeline Northern Rivers, North Coast Primary Health Network and all involved who led this important initiative.

My thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the devastating fires. I thank all our wonderful firefighters and first responders for the tremendous job they are doing.

Disaster assistance is available.

Measures include:

help for people whose homes or belongings have been damaged;

loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations;

freight subsidies for primary producers; and

financial grants to eligible non-profit organisations.

To apply contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au.