Disability advocacy explained in documentary

DEFIANT Lives, a documentary that tells the story of the disability rights movement in Australia, will be screening in Lismore today.

The film opened at the Sydney Film Festival, and the screening at Lismore Events Cinema is on at 6.30pm.

Aspect and Rec Inc have joined together to host a screening of the documentary.

Defiant Lives tells the story of the rise and triumph of the disability rights movement, featuring some of the most impressive activists you've never heard of.

Featuring exclusive interviews with movement leaders over the past five decades, the film weaves together never-before-seen archival footage with the often-confronting personal stories of disabled men and women as they moved from being warehoused in institutions to fighting for independence and control over their lives.

Filmmaker Sarah Barton said that while rights for women and the LGBTIQ+ community are well-known, the disability rights movement has not been part of the conversation - until now.

"Australians aren't really aware of our history,” she said.

"If you're interested in human rights, this is an important story that hasn't been told before.”

Kelly Cox said the film was important for non-disabled people, too.

"This is an amazing opportunity for non-disabled people, students, educators and service providers to understand a disability perspective,” she said.

"Defiant Lives is essential viewing for all Australians.”

The film is an audio-described, Auslan interpreted and open captioned event with wheelchair access.

If you cannot attend the film but want to support the panel members' attendance, you can do so donating to the crowdfunder gofundme.com/ defiant-lives-crip-q-and-a.

You can watch the film's trailer at the website vimeo.com/159171642

Book now at https://tickets.demand.film./event/1976