Dig deep for farmers

You can help farming families through this drought. Brian Cassidy

WITH terrible drought conditions continuing in areas as close as Tenterfield, the North Coast Drought Appeal will once again be sending some cheer to farming families doing it tough.

The appeal, which is now in its 26th year, is once again looking for donations of non-perishable foods.

"We only have to look in our own cupboards for grocery items we can do without,” appeal organiser Anne Thompson said.

Mrs Thompson said donated items could include tea, coffee, sweet biscuits, crackers, fruit cakes, cereal, jams, vegemite, peanut butter, honey, packet mixes, sauces, pasta, rice, long-life milk, as well as treats like dried fruit, nuts and lollies.

She said tinned item such as fruit, vegetables, soup, tuna and salmon are also welcome.

As well as food, Mrs Thompson is asking people to donate essential items such as toiletries, sanitary and laundry products, as well as pet food.

Items can be dropped at the following places:

Lismore Showground Pavilion, next to the office

Lismore Library, Magellan St, Lismore

Clunes Auto Centre, Main St, Clunes

Century 21 Real Estate, Main St, Alstonville

Mrs Thompson said the appeal is also looking for volunteers to assist with packing.