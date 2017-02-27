26°
Difference in generations but we want same thing

26th Feb 2017 3:59 PM
High Tea at The 2017 Lismore Women's Festival at NORPA.
High Tea at The 2017 Lismore Women's Festival at NORPA.

"BACK in my day!” We've all heard that before. But now, in 2017, for the first time ever we have five generations working side by side, all who bring a distinct set of values, insights and expertise to a workplace.

The workplace landscape now has the: Traditionalist (born prior to 1946); Baby Boomers (1946-1964); GenXers (1965-1976); GenYers (1977-1997); and then the GenZ (born after 1997).

Of the 90,079 workers in the Northern Rivers Region (RDA Northern Rivers NSW) the largest collective of workers are GenXers, then Baby Boomers with Gen Yers coming in just behind.

So what does this mean for small to medium enterprises?

In these now multi-generational workplace environments, sometimes the clashing of generations, attitudes and expectations inevitably impact employee satisfaction, create tension and disrupt business.

Baby Boomers are wanting to work longer due to their financial position or they are financially supporting their "adult” Gen Y and Z children. For GenYers, the idea of the 9-5 day is over - they want a good work-life balance, flexible working, to feel valued, and add value.

These and many other factors creating today's up-to-five-generation workforce are leaving some businesses struggling to realise that the one-size-fits-all attitude and approach of "people management” simply is not working.

How does a business deconstruct "managing people” with in a multi-generational workforce?

  • Reappraise your "people management” skill set.
  • Make it fundamentally about connecting and building relationships with people as individuals first, discarding age, gender, status and skill sets.
  • Appreciate, all employees want management that:

  • Respects/values them

    Communicates with honesty and integrity

    Listens/hears them

    Trusts and encourages them to take responsibility

    Supports personally and professionally.

