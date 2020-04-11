Die-hard campers’ amazing backyard set-up

NOT even a global pandemic can stop these diehard campers from enjoying their annual Easter adventure … in their Biggera Waters back yard.

Kristi and Shannon Dart decided their three children should not have to miss out on the fun of camping so they pitched their tents, made a campfire and locked the doors to their house.

Biggera Waters family Shannon and Kristi Dart and their children (l-r) Stanley, 10, Isabella, 14 and Addison, 11 camping in the backyard. Picture: Tertius Pickard

"We go away camping every Easter and because we couldn't this year we decided to holiday in our own back yard," Mrs Dart said.

So the tents were set up last Sunday.

"Kids need time to just chill out and we've all had a nice time reconnecting with each other.

"We haven't been inside at all for the entire week, unless it's to use the shower and bathroom.

"It's just like being at Straddie or Fraser, except we don't have to use a bucket for a toilet," she joked.

Stanley, 10, Isabella, 14, and Addison, 11, camping in their Biggera Waters backyard. Picture: Tertius Pickard

All meals are cooked outside, devices are banned and they're reading books, cooking damper, playing board games, creating chalk drawings on their retaining wall and taking turns cooking.

The family rises early and goes to bed just after the sun sets, but not before marshmallows have been roasted and time is spent stargazing through a telescope.

It's so much like proper camping, there has even been an injury while cutting wood for the camp fire.

The Dart children Stanley, 10, Isabella, 14, and Addison, 11, camping in their Biggera Waters backyard. Picture: Tertius Pickard.

"It rained quite a lot this week but it wouldn't be Easter camping without rain and so our adventure has felt quite authentic," she said.

And what is Mrs Dart's biggest challenge? Finding enough places in the back yard to banish her three children when they do what most kids do - start bickering.

"I send one to the trampoline, one a tent and another under the shade sail. Keeping them separated is key," she said.

Cleo Westport, 4, enjoys a roasted marshmallow while camping at home during the coronavirus lockdown this Easter holiday, Wynnum.

Meanwhile, for those who have decided to stay at home this Easter because their favourite camping grounds, beaches and national parks are closed, the Gold Coast Bulletin has compiled a list of tips for all those now planning to pitch a tent in their own back yard.

Queensland outdoor retailer BCF is also encouraging Aussies to create the biggest backyard camp out tonight and capture the fun - and win prizes - using the hashtag #BCFBACKYARD.

Brisbane-based outdoor specialist Sammy Hitzke said the backyard camp out concept was a great opportunity to get the family out of the house.

"Come Sunday morning I'm sure everyone will be wondering why they don't do it more often. It's bloody good fun," he said.

