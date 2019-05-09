How Prince George let baby name slip

As the world waited on tenterhooks to find out the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby, it turns out Prince George let the cat out of the bag months ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they had named their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, as they finally presented him to the world.

But the 34-year-old's big reveal might have been spoiled by Prince George who let the name slip earlier this year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest bizarrely revealed he goes by the name Archie.

The royal name was discovered by a man who bumped into the little prince while he was walking his dog in Berkshire.

The five-year-old was out for a stroll with his gran, Carole Middleton, when he stopped to pet the unnamed man's dog.

He told The Sun: "I was asked by a police minder not to take a photograph of the children, which I didn't, but George started stroking my dog.

"Just to be friendly I engaged in a bit of small talk, and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it.

"To my astonishment he said 'I'm called Archie' with a big smile on his face.

"I don't know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names, and I think it's lovely."

Meghan Markle, 37, gave birth to her son, the seventh in line to the throne, on Monday after she went over her due date.

Archie was delivered at 5.26am - thought to be at the exclusive $35,000-a-night Portland Hospital - and weighed 3.26kg.

As the new mum presented her bundle of joy to the cameras at Windsor Castle, she stunned in a white belted trench dress and heels.

Meghan, Harry and baby Archie front the cameras. Picture: Dominic Lipinski — WPA Pool/Getty Images

After the latest royal was unveiled to the world, his proud parents also revealed his name, which Prince Harry said they'd "had time to think about".

Announcing the birth, the proud dad said: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled.

"We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission