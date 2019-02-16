Devout Mormon ‘kills millionaire parents’

Camden Nicholson has been arrested for killing his mum Kim and dad Richard in California. Picture: Facebook

The CEO of a medical lab was among the victims of a triple slaying at a gated community in Newport Beach, California, late on Wednesday and police have taken a 27-year-old man into custody in connection with the deaths.

Fox News reports that Richard Nicholson, 64, chief executive officer of West Pacific Medical Laboratory in Irvine, his wife, Kim, 61, and their cleaner were reportedly the victims.

Nicholson served two stints as president of the California Clinical Laboratory Association from 1993 to 1994 and 2007 to 2008.

"He has been a huge leader in the clinical laboratory business," Michael Arnold, the association's president, told the Register on Thursday. A skilled clinician, Nicholson was known as an advocate for high-quality lab testing, Mr Arnold said.

The suspect was identified as Camden Burton Nicholson, 27, of Newport Beach, police said, one of Kim and Richard Nicholson's sons.

They also have another son, Cavin Nicholson, 33, who is the CEO of lifestyle travel gear company, Boundary.

Cavin Nicholson, whose brother has been arrested on suspicion of killing their parents. Picture: Instagram

The suspect was arrested after being contacted by police on Wednesday night in the emergency room at Irvine Medical Centre, the Register reported.

The investigation led police to conduct a welfare check at a home in the Bonita Canyon community, where they then discovered the three victims.

It has not been revealed how the victims were killed or what the motive may have been.

Camden Nicholson was later booked at the Orange County Jail and charged with homicide, police said.

"I didn't know of his family circumstances but Richard was a phenomenal person who was very dedicated to our industry," Lale White, a longtime friend of Richard Nicholson's, told the Register.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission