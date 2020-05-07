Menu
STATE OF PLAY: The Australian Institute of Sport has helped the government provide a framework for a safe return to sport. Hockey was one of the last sports played on the Northern Rivers before the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo Shez Napper
Sport

Detailed guide for a safe return to sport

Mitchell Craig
7th May 2020 12:00 AM
NORTHERN Rivers sports clubs can access a guide for a safe return to the field from COVID-19 put together by the Australian Institute of Sport.

The AIS played a central role in the development of the Return to Sport National Guiding Principles endorsed by National Cabinet last Friday.

Federal, State and Territory public health authorities will ultimately determine when sport and recreation resumes, with National Cabinet to consider further measures this week.

“Sport organisations and participants are being faced with complex decisions regarding resumption of training and competition in the current circumstances,” AIS chief medical officer David Hughes said.

“The AIS Framework covers all levels of sport from community participation to high performance competition, guiding sporting organisations and individuals on how to resume sporting activity in a cautious and methodical manner.

“Australia enjoys the many benefits of a rich sporting culture. There is abundant evidence that sport delivers physical, psychological and emotional benefits to participants.

“Sport can play a crucial role at this time, in assisting the Australian community recover some sense of normality in a COVID-19 environment.”

The AIS Framework recommends a staged approach in any return to sport, with each stage – Level A, B and C – requiring a range of risk management considerations, including an analysis of safe environments and education of participants.

It also provides detailed consideration of the differences across all sports including

contact and non-contact sport, indoor and outdoor activity, along with a sport-by-sport guide to return.

The full document can be accessed on https://ais.gov.au/health-wellbeing/covid-19#ais_framework_for_rebooting_sport.

Lismore Northern Star

