Blaze so bad fireys had 'never experienced' anything like it

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter took this photo of the Busbys Flat Rd bushfire.

UPDATE, 9.55am: WITH "favourable" weather conditions today, the NSW Rural Fire Service said the main focus today would be assessing the damage caused by the bushfire emergency yesterday.

Dangerous fire conditions yesterday caused three fires burning across the Northern Rivers to become emergency warnings, with the village of Rappville suffering a direct impact from the Busby Flat Road bushfire.

Northern Rivers Superintendent Michael Brett said firefighters worked extensively into the early hours of this morning to try and protect homes in the Bungawalbyn area south of Casino.

"It was atrocious weather conditions yesterday," Supt Brett said.

"We've seen seasoned firefighters advise they've seen fire activity that they have never experienced before."

A significant number of homes have been damaged in the Busbys Flat Rd fire. NSW RFS

Supt Brett said the main focus for firefighters today would be to assess the damage caused to properties in the fire affected area.

"Our plan of attack today is to conduct significant recon on the fire, identify containment lines and identify losses," he said.

Supt Brett said crews would be going house to house identifying damage and losses, and some residents will be starting to move back into their properties today.

He said while some media outlets were reporting up to 30 homes could have been lost, he said that figure is unconfirmed and they would have a better understanding once crews were on the ground.

"As our teams start to make their way around the grounds, we can expect property and livestock losses could increase," he said.

Supt Brett confirmed there have been losses in Rappville as a result of the fire impacting directly on the village, but said it was still unconfirmed of the full extent of the damage due to access issues in the local area.

He said weather conditions have eased for today, but residents in the affected areas should remain on alert.

"We're going to see temperatures in the low 20s and the winds south easterly gusting up to 25 km/h which is favourable weather conditions," Supt Brett said.

"Of course the wind will put a lot of smoke around which could affect some people."

Supt Brett said the NSW RFS were advising all residents on the northern side of the fire who haven't already been impacted by fire should monitor the weather conditions and listen to NSW RFS advice.

"If they start to see fire or flares, they need to phone Triple 000 and ensure their bushfire survival plan has been enacted," he said.

"They need to make sure they have a strategy in place, that if they don't want to be there today, they need to leave early.

"Don't stay and wait for something to happen."

Supt Brett said around 19 residents were displaced at the evacuation centre in Casino, and said that number could rise as the day went on.

Supt Brett praised the "tremendous" work of volunteer firefighters, and said their efforts had helped to save countless properties.

UPDATE, 8.25am: IT IS understood at least 20-25 homes have been damaged or destroyed by bushfire in the Rappville area, with a number of homes on the eastern side of the Summerland Way also affected.

The RFS said on Twitter this morning: "Building Impact Assessment teams will inspect areas impacted by yesterday's bush fires across northern NSW.

"At this stage, there appears to be a significant number of homes and other buildings destroyed.

"We're working to get residents back when safe to do so."

Original story: THE Busbys Flat Rd bushfire near Rappville is still listed as out of control this morning, but the Rural Fire Service has downgraded the blaze to a Watch & Act alert level.

The Long Gully Rd fire near Drake is also at a Watch & Act level, but still out of control in "challenging" conditions, while the Tenterfield bushfire has been downgraded to Advice level and is "being controlled".

The ABC has reported more than 20 homes and buildings have been lost in the Busbys Flat fire, which has burnt through more than 13,000 hectares of land.

But RFS Superintendent Michael Brett last night told The Northern Star it was impossible to take stock of the damage at this point.

He confirmed at least eight homes had been destroyed. The Summerland Way is still closed south of Casino.

Supt Brett told ABC North Coast this morning that crews had a "mammoth task" ahead.

"Unfortunately yesterday was one of those horrific days that we don't want to see," he said.

"This morning we'll have an aircraft go up and start doing some recon... we now have a line of fires from Drake to 20km west of Woodburn."

Conditions eased last night, but residents should remain vigilant and follow the advice of firefighters on the ground.

This morning, fire is still burning in the area of Rappville, Wyan, The Island, Myrtle Creek, Wineshanty, and Mount Belmore State Forest.

"A wind change has moved across the fire ground," the RFS explained on its website early this morning.

"The fire continues in a northerly direction towards Coombell, Ellangowan.

"It has also crossed the Summerland Way and is currently impacting Duke Road and Neileys Lagoon Road, West Bungawalbin.

"Weather conditions have eased however, firefighters are continuing work to protect properties in the area .

"There are reports of a number of homes or buildings being destroyed by the fire in the Rappville area.

"Embers blown ahead of the Long Gully Road Fire have started spot fires very close to the south of this fire in the area of Busbys Road, Wyan."

Advice

If you are in the areas of Coombell, Ellangowan, Rappville, Wyan, Wineshanty, The Island, Myrtle Creek, West Bungawalbin, Busby Flat or Mount Belmore State Forest you should remain vigilant and be ready to act should the fire threaten your property.

If you are to the east the Summerland Way in the area of Myall Creek Rd, Duke Road, Neileys Lagoon Road and Bungawalbin Creek, be alert for embers and spot fires which may threaten your property ahead of the main fire front.

Other information

An evacuation centre has been set up at at St Marys Primary School, 120 Centre St, Casino for people who require assistance.

Small domestic animals can be taken to the evacuation centre. Larger animals can be taken to the Casino Showgrounds, Summerland Way.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check www.livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.