Brian disappeared from his owner’s home last week and is suspected to have been stolen.
Crime

Desperate search for PTSD dog

by Dixie Sulda
11th Feb 2020 8:32 PM

Former serviceman Brenton Lawrence is pleading for the community to help find his unofficial PTSD dog, who he says was stolen from his northern suburbs home last week.

Brian, pictured, a three-year-old bull mastiff, "disappeared" from Mr Lawrence's Uleybury home on Thursday.

"I've gone outside to let him back in because it's hot … and he was gone," he said.

Brian, a three-year-old bull mastiff, disappeared last Thursday. Picture: Brenton Lawrence
Mr Lawrence suffers severe PTSD following his service in the Australian Army, and Brian helps him stay calm.

The 54-year-old said someone took advantage of Brian's placid nature.

"He's such a friendly dog. If someone just said 'Come on, let's go for a drive', he would just jump right in the car."

A $1000 reward is being offered to the person who returns Brian.

