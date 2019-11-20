Desperate plea after sickening attack on woman, 84

The family of an elderly woman left battered and bleeding after a vicious attack at an aged care home in Sydney's north shore is searching for answers.

The 84-year-old woman was viciously attacked by a male intruder shortly after arriving home to her North Turramurra retirement village around lunchtime on Saturday, November 16.

Patricia was left with shocking injuries. Picture: NSW Police

The man brutally bashed the woman, leaving her with horrific facial injuries before fleeing.

The woman, named Patricia, is still undergoing treatment at Sydney Adventist Hospital following the attack.

The woman's daughter, Caroline, is now desperately searching for answers.

She will today join police in addressing the media, urging anyone with more information to come forward.

Police officers beging an investiagtion

Police talk to a resident at the nursing home this week. Picture: NSW Police

Police say the attacker is aged between 30 and 50, around 175cm tall, Asian or Indian in appearance with brown eyes, dark hair and clean shaven.

He was wearing light coloured pants and a jacket over a button up shirt and tie at the time of the attack.

Police are asking anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area to come forward and are urging motorists who travelled through the area to review dashcam vision.