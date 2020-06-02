Demonstrations announced for local towns this weekend

Black Lives Matter protests across the country after George Floyd's death

DEMONSTRATIONS will be held this weekend on the Northern Rivers, sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement and unrest in the USA.

In Lismore, a call for a demonstration has been created on social media for this Saturday, June 6, at Spinks Park from 12.30pm.

The demonstration was called "protesting in Solidarity on Widjabul Wybal soil with the uprising in the USA and against the murders of Aboriginal people (Black Deaths in Custody)."

"Calling on our elders, our brothers, our sisters, to come rally and protest sharing this pain together standing in unity and solidarity.

"When we gather, lets all bend our knee and raise our fist in silence for the loss of all our black brothers and sisters (murdered)," the online event stated.

In Byron Bay, a similar event has been organised via online social networks for Saturday, June 6, from 2pm.

The event is organised by Bunyarra Cultural Collective and it will feature talks by local aboriginal advocates.

After the event, a march will be held towards the Byron Police Station for a peaceful vigil.

The demonstrations started a week ago in the USA after the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, who died in the Powderhorn community of Minneapolis, Minnesota, while in police custody.

After consecutive days of civil unrest in Washington and other American cities, similar demonstrations have been recorded in Europe.

Other events have been organised around Australia this weekend.