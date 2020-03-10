Menu
James Joseph Lafferty, 47, pleaded not guilty to contravening an AVO.
Crime

Delta's alleged stalker in court to face fresh charge

Kathryn Lewis
by
10th Mar 2020 1:00 AM | Updated: 7:03 AM
A SOUTH Grafton man alleged to have breached a court order precluding him from contacting singer Delta Goodrem has pleaded not guilty in Grafton Local Court.

James Joseph Lafferty, 47, appeared via video link yesterday after police alleged he contacted Ms Goodrem via Instagram.

Last month, Lafferty pleaded guilty to charges of stalk/intimidate, using a carriage service to harass, menace and offend and refusing to comply with police direction when he was turned away from the singer's Sydney home four times on Valentines Day. He was then sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order.

In making a bail application, the court heard Lafferty was unaware an AVO was in place at the time of the alleged messages.

Delta Goodrem
Lafferty's solicitor Dylan Beneke submitted his client understood an order had ceased on February 18 and was not notified another one was in place until February 28.

The prosecution opposed  Lafferty being released on bail due to a long history of contraventions on his record.

The prosecutor said  Lafferty had demonstrated "fixated" and "obsessive" behaviour towards Ms Goodrem, going so far as to contact her friend when she was unresponsive.

She  said there was "nothing stopping" Lafferty from continuing to message Ms Goodrem if he was released.

Mr Beneke  submitted his client was a father of three with strong ties to the community.

He said Lafferty would comply with any bail conditions, "even to not go within 100km of Sydney" and his mother could offer surety for his release.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden held over the proceedings to today.

Grafton Daily Examiner

