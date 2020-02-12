Menu
Mining magnate Clive Palmer's proposed Galilee Basin coalmine is facing further delay as the Queensland government extends the objection period.
Business

Delay for Palmer's Galilee coal mine plan

by Robyn Wuth
12th Feb 2020 5:15 PM

Mining magnate Clive Palmer faces further delay to his proposed Galilee Basin coalmine after the Queensland government extended the objection deadline.

Mr Palmer's company Waratah Coal has proposed two open-cut operations and four underground longwall operations in central Queensland, removing a total of 40 million tonnes of coal a year.

It will include coal handling preparation plants and a 453km rail transportation network to Abbot Point.

The Galilee Coal Project - formerly known as China First - is understood to be four times the size of Adani's Carmichael coal mine.

Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy granted the extension until April 3 to allow the community extra time to provide submissions.

"Like all resources projects, the Galilee Coal Project must meet Queensland's stringent environmental, technical and financial requirements," a spokesman said.

Waratah Coal has been contacted for comment.

