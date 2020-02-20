Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Definitely ain’t LV: Accused’s accessory offer fails

by Isabella Magee
20th Feb 2020 9:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN allegedly involved in a dramatic ram raid at Brisbane's Louis Vuitton store last week has been denied bail.

Robert Wayne Ninyette, 30, was arrested on Monday night after he and another man allegedly slammed a car into the Brisbane City store and stole a number of "luxury items" in the early hours of February 13.

Ninyette applied for bail in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning where his lawyer said he would be willing to wear an ankle tracking device and have no contact with his co-accused.

But Magistrate Mark Nolan refused bail, noting Ninyette had been on bail for other offences at the time of the alleged ram raid which included a condition that he reside in Western Australia.

"What confidence could the court have placing him on another bail, that he would have any regard to this bail, when he's actually on the other side of the country when he's meant to be in a residence in Perth?" he said.

 

Louis Vuitton's damaged doors after a ram raid on their CBD store, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston
Louis Vuitton's damaged doors after a ram raid on their CBD store, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston

Ninyette is charged with a number of offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, enter premises, arson of a motor vehicle and attempted fraud.

His co-accused, a 49-year-old Browns Plains man, was granted bail after he appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

The case will be mentioned again in April.

crime editors picks louis vuitton ram raid

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two Bluesfest artists cancel their shows

        premium_icon Two Bluesfest artists cancel their shows

        News ORGANISERS confirmed both acts have been removed from the line up.

        Hosting an easy way to earn money and gain new experiences

        premium_icon Hosting an easy way to earn money and gain new experiences

        News “WE have hosted (international students) for several years and because of the...

        Oyster farmers take action against marine litter on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Oyster farmers take action against marine litter on the...

        Environment THE usual suspects in the cleanup included bottles and glass, but the team also...

        Being ‘woke’ for the environment

        Being ‘woke’ for the environment

        News VERANDA TALK: Dr Airdre Grant discusses being woke and being on the bees’ side of...