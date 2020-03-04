Decision to be made over Casino childcare allegations

Liesl Pyke-Nott has been accused of failing to alert the NSW Department of Education of "corporal punishment" and the alleged lack of supervision of children at a Casino childcare centre that she managed.

A DECISION into whether a Casino childcare provider failed to protect children from harm or hazard will be handed down today.

Following a two-day hearing in Casino Local Court, Magistrate Brett Thomas will hand down his judgment today over whether the director of Rainbow Station Early Education Centre in Casino, Liesl Pyke-Nott, 46, and the childcare's operator LPN Childcare Pty Ltd ATF Liesl Pyke-Nott Family Trust, failed in its duty of care of the children during several incidents in 2017.

Ms Pyke-Nott is facing four counts of liability and one count of giving false information in an interview, where she was questioned about the employment record of Anthony Purcell.

It is alleged Mr Purcell worked at the childcare centre without the relevant qualifications needed.

The court heard from several witnesses on Monday that Mr Purcell worked at the service prior to June 2017, which is when Ms Pyke-Nott told investigators he started working for her.

Former investigator for the NSW Department of Education, Rebecca Stavrou, told the court she had obtained "hundreds" of electronic documents from Ms Pyke-Nott during her investigations.

The court heard Ms Stavrou had received completed trainee workbooks proving Mr Purcell had been working with children while he was undergoing his educator qualification training prior to June 2017.

"You would have to have been working with the children to meet these requirements," Ms Stavrou said.

Meanwhile, LPN Childcare is charged with two counts of not protecting children from harm or hazard, two counts of failing to notify the regulatory authority about complaints and employing an educator lacking the relevant qualifications.

The court had been told the NSW Department of Education laid the charges following an investigation into unsubstantiated allegations Mr Purcell failed to clean up broken Perspex in a playground and was on his mobile phone while looking after children.

Mr Purcell is not facing any charges against him.

Ms Pyke-Nott is also accused of not reporting to the regulatory authority after a parent made a complaint about a red mark they'd discovered on their child's back believed to be a handprint.

But a Rainbow Station employee told the court on Monday the child had fallen off playground equipment the day of the alleged incident.

In final submissions, Ms Pyke-Nott's solicitor argued the prosecution had failed to present efficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt any of the allegations were true.

Mr Thomas is expected to hand down his decision today.