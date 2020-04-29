Death toll jumps at virus hotspot

Operators of a coronavirus-riddled aged care home in Sydney have conceded that the death toll from a devastating outbreak will likely rise.



Newmarch House in Caddens in the city's west lost four more residents to COVID-19 yesterday, with another death being confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of deaths to 12.



Anglicare, which operates the facility, has defended its handling of the crisis, as loved ones of residents locked down inside maintain a vigil at the front gate.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison this morning said the country is "not too far" from restrictions being relaxed, saying downloading the COVIDsafe app is Australia's "ticket" to more feeedom.



"I would ask for millions and millions and millions more to download the app," the Prime Minister said. "This is an important protection for a COVIDSafe Australia.



"I would liken it to the fact that if you want to go outside when the sun is shining, you have to put sunscreen on. This is the same thing."



Australia has now recorded 6744 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 3015 in New South Wales, 1354 in Victoria, 1034 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 551 in Western Australia, 218 in Tasmania, 106 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.



A total of 90 deaths have been recorded nationally.