Two more virus deaths bring death toll to 11

The death toll from coronavirus in Australia has risen to 11 after Victoria recorded its first deaths.

Victoria's Chief Medical Officer Brett Sutton told Fairfax Radio this morning two men in their 70s had died overnight.

It comes after a 68-year-old Queensland man died at Toowoomba Hospital yesterday afternoon after catching the virus on board a cruise ship that docked in Sydney last week.

Australia now has more than 2600 coronavirus cases.

Total confirmed cases, based on a tally of numbers provided by each state and territory, now stand at 2676.

As of Wednesday morning there were 1219 in NSW, 520 in Victoria, 443 in Queensland, 197 in South Australia, 205 in Western Australia, 42 in Tasmania, 44 in the Australian Capital Territory and six in the Northern Territory.

Eleven people have died - one in Queensland, one in Western Australia, seven in NSW and two in Victoria.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos yesterday said two people, one in their 30s and one in their 60s, were in intensive care, noting she was not in the habit of releasing patient's ages but did so in this case "just to stress that COVID-19 is not an elderly person's disease".

"We have had many people overseas in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s ending up in ICU beds because of their diagnosis of COVID-19," she said. She wished the two patients "a speedy recovery but this does make the point that this virus can strike down quite young people as well".

Australia's deputy chief health officer Paul Kelly said the person in their 30s being in intensive care was a "wake up call".

"This is a wake-up call. No-one is immune to this. Many of us will get sick from it. Some of us will get severely sick and end up in hospital. Some will need to be in intensive care. And some of us, as we've seen already, unfortunately, will pass away from this disease.

