Death of one of Lismore’s top racehorses devastates trainer

Queen of Kingston with trainer Daniel Bowen after it won the Beef Week Cup at Casino. The horse died after a race at Brisbane on the weekend. Photo Susanna Freymark

A DEVASTATED Daniel Bowen is dealing with the death of one of the regions most promising race horses after Queen of Kingston was euthanised following a race at Brisbane.

The Lismore trainer watched the horse break down badly during its run in the $75,000 open handicap at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

It was later euthanised with the six-year-old mare expected to leave behind a lasting legacy on the Northern Rivers.

“She was the Queen of Lismore and to see that happen to her was devastating,” Bowen said.

“I watched her break down during the race and I knew straight away she was in big trouble.

“She just broke down, it’s part of racing but it doesn’t take away from the heartbreak we’re feeling at the moment.

“It’s a tragic accident and we really loved her.”

Queen of Kingston had eight wins and nine placings from its 31 starts since winning a maiden handicap at Grafton in 2017.

It had already won just over $250,000 prizemoney.

She raced in some decent races including last April’s $500,000 Country Championship final at Royal Randwick where it ran fourth.

It was also the 2019 Beef Week Cup winner at Casino and finished fourth at the Ballina Cup in January.

She looked destined for bigger things running in races at Doomben and Eagle Farm in recent weeks.

“Plenty of people have passed on their condolences and I thank everyone for that,” Bowen said.

“We had a good win with Amirykal at Ballina on Monday but it doesn’t take away the pain we’re feeling.

“It’s a big blow for the owners, they loved her and would have liked to have kept her for longer.”

Queen of Kingston was owned by Lismore’s Stephen and Karen Butcher.

Stephen was at Ballina on Monday and was asked about the incident by Sky Racing commentators.

“That was heartbreaking,” Butcher said.

“It broke our hearts, she brought all of us so much joy (Bowen and all the stable).

“From the day she ran second at her very first start she gave me and Daniel and everyone such a great thrill.”