SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Bonalbo RFS were called to help an ambulance and car caught in floodwaters on Tabulam Rd.
Weather

‘LEGEND’: Firey dives into floodwater to rescue ambulance

Susanna Freymark
10th Feb 2020 10:56 AM | Updated: 5:58 PM
THEY have spent months fighting fires, here and down south but at midnight on Saturday Old Bonalbo Rural Fire Service were called to help when an ambulance and a car were stranded in floodwaters on Tabulam Road.

RFS member and local policeman Troy Cridland didn't hesitate to pitch in.

Group Captain West, Northern Rivers, based in Bonalbo, Dave Tart said Mr Cridland was in the thick of the action.

"He always goes hard, and he went above and beyond by diving beneath and below to attach the snatch strap," Mr Tart said.

"The ambos and stranded gent were happy to see us."

SES and Tabulam RFS also assisted.

"Troy is a dead set, wet, legend, but I'll bet he was as popular as a rat in the wedding cake when he landed home with boots and yellows completely dripping with all that floody mudwater, that's for true," Mr Tart said.

The group captain reminded people that "floodwaters can kill you just as dead as a bushfire so please avoid them like the hot dog stand at a dysentery festival."

Rainfall in the region turned the land green and rivers and creeks flowed. It was a welcome change to the dry conditions the Bonalbo and Tabulam area have seen for most of last year.

Joanne Leggo said on Facebook - "We need to put propellers on our ambulances!"

ambulance northern rivers rfs police troy cridland volunteer firefighter
Lismore Northern Star

