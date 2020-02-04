Deadline revealed for harsh water restrictions

Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government would assess how much water was in southeast Queensland dams in March or April and decide whether water restrictions would be imposed.

SOUTHEAST Queenslanders will know by April whether they will be forced into harsh water restrictions, the Premier has announced.

She said while the monsoon season was late, a week of rain was predicted, with the wet period upon the state now.

"We are not even at the stage of severe water restrictions in relation to southeast Queensland's water supply," she said.

"By all accounts we will not need to move to any water restrictions. Of course we will monitor that, as good governments do."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

Opposition frontbencher Ros Bates. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

It comes after Opposition frontbencher Ros Bates slammed the Palaszczuk Government for its "failure" to build and upgrade dams in parliament today.

"Will the Premier rule out requiring south east Queensland residents to drink recycled sewage?" Ms Bates asked.

But Ms Palaszczuk said about $700 million had this year been allocated to upgrading dams or providing water security around the state.