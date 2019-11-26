Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Breaking

Dead body found in Coast unit complex

Shayla Bulloch
26th Nov 2019 10:04 AM | Updated: 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STRONG smell wafting from a Maroocydore unit complex alerted a neighbour to the body of a dead man.

Sunshine Coast police were called to the Beach Prd unit complex about 8am this morning to reports of a strong stench coming from one of the units.

Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Initial reports indicated the door to the man's unit complex was ajar and police believed he had been dead for some time.

Police speak with a tenant in Maroochydore after a dead man’s body was found in a unit. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police speak with a tenant in Maroochydore after a dead man’s body was found in a unit. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Gloved officers spoke to neighbours at the unit this morning while they investigated the scene.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Service said the man's death "doesn't look suspicious in any way" and did not suspect police would be investigating the cause of death further.

More Stories

breaking news dead body deaths editors picks maroochydore scd breaking unit complex
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Campaign to air 'dirty laundry'

        premium_icon Campaign to air 'dirty laundry'

        Community SOCIAL project is being rolled out once again across the Northern Rivers to take a stand against domestic violence.

        Asbestos sites still not cleaned up after fire 7 weeks ago

        Asbestos sites still not cleaned up after fire 7 weeks ago

        Community NSW Government is funding clean-up of uninsured residential debris

        Breast cancer MRI added to Medicare

        Breast cancer MRI added to Medicare

        Health 'Immense relief' for breast cancer sufferers