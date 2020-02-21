Menu
Chris Pratt in Iceland filming his new movie.
Dead bodies found on Pratt’s movie set

by Natalie O’Neill
21st Feb 2020 10:00 AM

The frozen bodies of a couple who disappeared decades ago were discovered on the Icelandic glacier where Chis Pratt shot his upcoming flick The Tomorrow War, the actor claims.

The "fully preserved" lovebirds fell into a crevice of the ice cap while hiking roughly 80 years ago and were unearthed just weeks before the film crew summited the site in November, the 40-year-old star said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"They had been there for over 80 years, and sadly, they didn't make it. They were fully preserved in their glacier hiking clothes from 1930 or 1940. They had their supplies and rations. They were lovers and they fell down in a hole and just went missing and just recently were found," Pratt said.

"Isn't that wild?" he added before quipping, "Thankfully, we got out and nobody fell in any holes … that we're reporting."

However, according to Icelandic reporter Ingunn Lára Kristjánsdóttir, local police could not confirm the Jurassic World actor's claim, Insider reports.

But finding freakishly well-preserved frozen remains decades later is possible. In 2017, a Swiss couple who disappeared from their farm in the Alps during World War II was discovered mummified in a glacier 75 years later by a ski resort worker.

Between filming in the Nordic island nation, Pratt and his stunt double Chris Romrel zipped around the treacherous glacier, known as the Vatnajökull, on snowmobiles, according to photos posted on Instagram.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor will star in the military science fiction action movie with Yvonne Strahovski and J.K. Simmons. It's scheduled to be released on Christmas 2020.

 

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

