Dazzling Wonder Woman trailer drops

Gal Gadot is back to beat down some baddies in the first full trailer for Wonder Woman 1984.

Live-streamed on Twitter Sunday from Comic Con Experience (CCXP 2019) in São Paulo, Brazil, the 2 1/2-minute clip depicts the title character taking on a flurry of foes in our nation's capital and beyond.

"Nothing good is born from lies and greatness is not what you think," says Gadot's Diana Prince in voice-over as the Amazonian warrior, who is seen cracking her glowing lasso and fending off bullets in slow motion using her deflecting bracelets.

Directed by Patty Jenkins (I Am the Night), who also helmed the 2017 instalment, the upcoming Warner Bros Pictures movie will feature Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig, 46, as Barbara Minerva - aka villain the Cheetah.

"We knew that Kristen Wiig would kill it, and she went beyond our wildest dreams," said Jenkins, 48, during the event.

Pedro Pascal, 44, also joins the cast as businessman Max Lord, and Chris Pine, 39, returns, in some form, as Diana's hunky heart-throb Steve Trevor, whose character perished in the 2017 movie.

At CCXP, Jenkins teased that the film would feature Wonder Woman as she "takes on some of her greatest foes and she tries to save them and everyone in an epic battle".

Gadot, 34, who is a producer this time around, was also on hand in Brasil and said her character is in a "quite lonely" place 40 years after the events of the first instalment.

"She lost all of her friends over the years. She's doing what she needs to do," said Gadot. "She's doing her calling … until something crazy is about to happen to her."

Originally slated to premiere in November 2019, Wonder Woman 1984 will arrive in cinemas June 5, 2020.

Set in the early 1980s, the film is a follow-up to the blockbuster 2017 movie Wonder Woman, which took in more than $US800 million worldwide. Gadot first played the DC Comics superhero in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, opposite Ben Affleck, 47, as the Dark Knight and Henry Cavill, 36, as the high-flying hero from Krypton.

The film's official Twitter account and star Gadot both posted a 30-second teaser announcing the trailer on Saturday that together got more than 5 million views.

The movie, which began filming in 2018, did location shoots in locales including Washington, D.C.; Alexandria, Virginia; the UK; Spain and the Canary Islands.

In August, Gadot was cast to play early Hollywood actress/inventor Hedy Lamarr in an upcoming Showtime limited series.

