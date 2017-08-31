Dashing Dash is a cruiser not a bruiser

DASH is a classic example that you shouldn't believe everything you read.

He is described in his papers as a dachshund but anyone can tell Dash obviously has fake ID.

Lismore City Council rangers reckon he's a beagle/corgi cross, about eight years old, and while he appears to have had no training whatsoever, he is about as mellow as a dog can be.

He gets around without a worry in the world and is absolutely no hassle.

Dash was found cruising round the Lismore CBD and while he is microchipped, rangers no longer have any confidence in his ID - his real name may not even be Dash.

If you would like to meet this lovely little fellow, phone the council on 1300 87 83 87.

He would cost $190.50 to adopt and would come microchipped, desexed, registered, wormed, vaccinated and vet-checked.