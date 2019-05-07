Menu
Login
Dashcam footage.
Dashcam footage.
News

DASHCAM: Collision caught on camera

7th May 2019 9:46 AM

DASHCAM footage has emerged of a two-vehicle crash at the top of the Toowoomba Range.

The footage taken on Tuesday, April 30 was shared to Dash Cam Owners Australia, and has already amassed 117,000 views.

The footage was taken from a car which has just reached the top of the Toowoomba Range.

They are travelling in the right-hand lane of the Warrego Hwy when a car that is crossing the highway, coming out of Burnage St, drives straight out in front of it causing a collision.

According to the dashcam owner, only minor cuts were sustained by the other driver, while they had no injuries.

dashcam footage dashcam owners australia editors picks toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Artie and Edie celebrate 75 years of marriage

    Artie and Edie celebrate 75 years of marriage

    Community Three children, eight grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren later

    Bundjalung Captured

    Bundjalung Captured

    Community The Quad set to be backdrop for re-emergence of Bundjalung language

    Cannibas sparks debate

    Cannibas sparks debate

    Community MardiGrass wants mutual respect for police and community

    Airdre comes clean on her guilty pleasure

    Airdre comes clean on her guilty pleasure

    Community "My name is Airdre and I love watching reality television”