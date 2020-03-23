Menu
Crime

DASH CAM: Terrifying head-on collision caught on camera

by Staff writer
23rd Mar 2020 1:12 PM
A driver has shared dashcam footage showing a terrifying head-on crash on the Gold Coast.

The video shared to Facebook by dashcam Owners Australia shows a car travelling in the opposite direction crossing over the medium strip and crashing into the vehicle with the dashcam on-board.

According to the caption accompanying the video, the footage was taken on the Gold Coast Highway last month, in the northbound lanes.

No one was hurt in the crash, according to the caption.

 

No one was hurt in the collision, somehow.
No one was hurt in the collision, somehow.

"We all walked away from this accident, which was a big shock to the QAS and QPS officers," the poster says.

"My partner was driving and I was in the front passenger seat, we both have seatbelt bruising and an airbag burn. My mum in the back seat has a fractured rib from the seat belt. In the other car, they were bruised and the front passenger had a cut to her eyelid.

Filmed on the Garmin mini, which was a Christmas present, and worth its weight in gold."

"Head on collision on Gold Coast Hwy. 18th Feb, which was my birthday! 😢🥳. We were travelling home north on GC Hwy at...

Posted by Dash Cam Owners Australia on Friday, 21 February 2020

Originally published as DASH CAM: Terrifying head-on collision on Gold Coast Hwy

