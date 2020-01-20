Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was sprung buying drugs on the dark web when they were sent to the wrong house.
A man was sprung buying drugs on the dark web when they were sent to the wrong house.
Crime

Dark web drug parcel shocks in delivery mix-up

Felicity Ripper
20th Jan 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 7:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was sprung buying drugs on the dark web when the package arrived at the home of another person with the same name.

Joel James Paul Fogg, from Nambour, ordered 10 MDMA pills and 50 Xanax pills online but they never made it to his house.

Another Nambour resident with the same first and last name received a package from Australia Post on December 7 with a computer generated label attached.

The address wasn't entirely correct, however he believed it must have been an error and opened the package.

"Upon opening it, he found a sachet marked 'coffee beans'," police prosecutor Nichale Bool told a court.

"He opened this up and found it did contain coffee beans but also clip seal bags of tablets.

"He immediately contacted police."

Police made inquiries with Fogg, 23, who made full admissions to purchasing the drugs at a website called Empire Market.

"They were for his own use," Ms Bool said.

"He had paid using Bitcoin of $400 and the seller was from New South Wales."

At Maroochydore Magistrates Court today Fogg pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to possess dangerous drugs.

He had no previous like offences.

"I've messed up big time and I'm very regretful," Fogg said.

"I would just hope for no conviction, that's all."

Fogg was given 9 months probation.

The convictions weren't recorded.

More Stories

Show More
court crime dark web drugs joel james paul fogg maroochydore magistrates court mistaken identity
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family selling cars under $12k can get 'anything you want'

        premium_icon Family selling cars under $12k can get 'anything you want'

        Business The Brims family have returned to Casino after 13 years in Central Queensland to sell cars.

        Local koala trees poisoned in selfish vandalism act

        premium_icon Local koala trees poisoned in selfish vandalism act

        News INVESTIGATIONS are underway after ‘heartbreaking’ illegal poisoning of koala food...

        Goodbye rain; hello humid, summer heat

        premium_icon Goodbye rain; hello humid, summer heat

        News HEATWAVES, thunderstorms, wind and rainfall: A wild week of weather

        Another East Lismore business closes its doors

        premium_icon Another East Lismore business closes its doors

        News “THANK you for your support over the last three years”.