Dane Edna in need of a home Possums!

DON'T be fooled by this dog's small stature and puppy dog charms - when Dane Edna grows up she is gonna be a big lady.

Edna is a great dane cross and a goofball to boot.

She is only about four months old and when she tilts that quizzical black head at you, you just can't help falling in love.

Dane Edna is playful, social and would be easy to train.

She's definitely lovable but she will be a big dog fully grown, so prospective owners need to take that into consideration. It means more food, bigger dog beds, basically more expenses all round... but if course it means a whole lot of love, too.

Edna was handed in to Keen St vet with no registration, microchip or identifying marks.

Adoption costs $226.50 and she comes fully vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed and desexed.

If you'd like to meet Edna, telephone Lismore City Council on 1300 878 387.