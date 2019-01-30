WATCH: Major road may close due to weather

UPDATE 3.10PM: Minor operational releases have commenced from Kinchant Dam into the outlet channel to maintain the maximum operating level. At this stage, water is not expected to flow over the spillway.

The Mackay-Eungella Rd between Netherdale and the top of the range will be open at 4pm to one lane under traffic management.

This road will be closed to all traffic at 6pm, 39 and reassessed at 7am tomorrow morning.

Please drive to the conditions and use caution when driving on this section of Mackay - Eungella Road.

For up to date information on road closures and conditions, visit here.

Updated roads closed:

Flash flooding, Mackay Eungella Road, Eungella

Flash flooding, Marlborough Sarina Road, Nebo / Oxford

Long-term flooding, Mt Ossa Seaforth Road, Seaforth

Long-term flooding, Mirani Eton Road, Mia Mia

Long-term flooding, Marian Eton Road, Eton / North Eton

Hazard, Road damage, Peak Downs Highway, Eton

Flash flooding, Oxford Downs Sarina Road, Nebo

Flash flooding, Marlborough Sarina Road, Blue Mountain / Nebo

Flash flooding, Mirani Eton Road, Brightly

Hazard, Road damage, Peak Downs Highway, Eton / Nebo

Hazard, Road damage, Bruce Highway, Balberra

Hazard, Adverse driving conditions, R Watts Road, Benholme

Flash flooding, Dougherty's Road, Bloomsbury

Flash flooding, Staffords Road, Bloomsbury

Flash flooding, Koumala Bolingbroke Road, Koumala

Flash flooding, Blue Mountain Road, Blue Mountain

Flash flooding, Calen Mount Charlton Road, Mount Charlton

Flash flooding, Kowari Gorge Road, Finch Hatton

Flash flooding, Gorge Road, Finch Hatton

Flash flooding, Pugsley Street, Walkerston

Flash flooding, Palm Tree Road, Homebush

Flash flooding, Barrie Lane, Homebush

Flash flooding, Farleigh Dumbleton Road, Erakala

Hazard, Road damage, Peak Downs Highway, Victoria Plains

Hazard, Road damage, Peak Downs Highway, Eton

Long-term flooding, Cedar Creek Falls Road, Palm Grove

Long-term flooding, Leichhardt Road, Mirani

Flash flooding, Burdekin Falls Dam Road, Ravenswood

Flash flooding, Strathfield Road, Nebo

Roadworks, Stockroute Road, Bakers Creek / Te Kowai

Flash flooding, Cathu O'connell River Road, Yalboroo

Hazard, Adverse driving conditions, Strathmore Road, Mount Wyatt / Springlands

UPDATE 1PM: MULTIPLE rivers in the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday regions are now on flood watch.

Minor flood levels are likely in the Isaac River at Yatton during Thursday. Minor flood levels are rising in the Connors River at Pink Lagoon.

The Isaac River at Yatton is currently at 1.69 metres and steady. The river level at Yatton is likely to exceed the minor flood level (7.50 m) during Thursday.

River levels are generally rising upstream from Mirani.

No river level data is available at Mirani but based on upstream data, river levels are expected to be rising.

The Pioneer River at Mirani may exceed the minor flood level (6.00 m) late Wednesday morning.

The Pioneer River at Mackay is currently at 5.20 metres and rising.

River levels are expected to remain below the minor flood level (7.00 m).

Minor flood levels are steady at Mt Danger.

The Don River at Bowen Pump Station fell below the moderate flood level (4.00 m) early Wednesday morning and is currently at 3.50 metres and falling.

The river level is expected to remain above the minor flood level (2.50 m) during Wednesday.

Broken River flooding. Platypus Lodge Restaurant

UPDATE 12.30: The Bureau of Meteorology is urging communities in Queensland's north to prepare for further widespread heavy falls and flooding over the coming week as the monsoon trough continues to strengthen.

Acting State Manager for Queensland Dr Richard Wardle said we are already seeing the impact of cumulative heavy falls, with a number of roads impassable and swift-water rescue teams on the ground in preparation for further rain.

"A renewed Flood Watch has been issued for further moderate to major flooding in coastal communities between Daintree and Mackay, and also parts of western Cape York Peninsula and eastern Gulf of Carpentaria catchments," he said.

"Major flood levels are already occurring in the Haughton River and moderate flood levels in the Bohle River with further rainfall forecast for the Townsville region over the coming days.

"While some models indicate a deepening low and possible cyclone development, the main impact reflected consistently across all forecast scenarios is very heavy rainfall-and it is the widespread and cumulative nature of this rainfall which will see rivers and creeks respond rapidly, particularly in catchments which are sodden following several wet weeks," he said.

UPDATE 12pm: The Teemburra Dam is also expected to spill water in the coming days according to Sun Water with the dam above 97% capacity.

Heavy rainfall across the Mackay region has seen a lot of excess water on roads and RACQ are asking people to avoid driving on roads if they can with multiple roads flooded.

The Bruce Highway is reportedly covered in water about 15km south of Proserpine

Teemburra Dam may spill water in the coming days due to forecast rainfall.

UPDATE: Bus services in the Whitsunday region are not running today due to the weather.

Whitsunday Transit said school busses to Proserpine will not run today with only bus 11 will run today.

The Cannonvale buses are still operational.

Eungella Dam is at 103.2% capacity and has started spilling water. Expect increased river flows. Monitor forecasts and river levels at https://t.co/5ouvZ0mcHo. Dam level updates https://t.co/I2fHT0a4sj @mackaycouncil pic.twitter.com/FRPUEnf825 — SunWater (@SunWaterLimited) January 29, 2019

BEFORE: THE Eungella Dam is currently overflowing following torrential rain in the region.

The dam is currently sitting at 103.99% full.

The Platypus Lodge Restaurant has posted pictures on Facebook of 'spectacular waterfalls' in the Eungella National Park and fast flowing water in the Broken River.

A waterfall flowing along Eungella Range road. Platypus Lodge Restaurant

Out west, the Kinchant Dam at Eton is sitting at 87.25% capacity.

If you are downriver of the Eungella Dam, you can expect increased river flows and potential hazards in the water including debris, and fast flowing water.

A waterfall along Eungella Range road. Platypus Lodge Restaurant

The areas from Daintee to Mackay, are on flood watch with moderate to major flooding expected.

Catchment areas affected include:

Norman River

Gilbert River

Mitchell River

Staaten River

Daintree River

Mossman River

Barron River

Mulgrave and Russell Rivers

Johnstone River

Tully River

Murray River

Herbert River

Black River

Ross and Bohle Rivers

Haughton River

Burdekin River to Burdekin Falls Dam

Burdekin River downstream of Burdekin Falls Dam

Don and Proserpine Rivers

Pioneer River