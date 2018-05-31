Dakota pipeline artist at gallery

A crowd gathers in celebration at the Oceti Sakowin camp after it was announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won't grant easement for the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

IN A nod to the region's reputation for active political dissent regarding rainforest protection and anti-CSG protests, the Lismore Regional Gallery is showcasing the work of Angus Mordant.

Angus Mordant is and Australian-born New York-based photojournalist who recently centred a major body of work on the protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline, documenting the Standing Rock Sioux in moments of conflict and solidarity in their ongoing fight against the pipeline

An exhibition documenting the Standing Rock protests will be opened on Friday by Dr. Shawn Wilson, Director of Research at Gnibi College of Indigenous Australian Peoples, Southern Cross University and member of the Opaskwayak Cree nation, Canada.

The Dakota Access Pipeline, a 1,172-mile underground pipeline built to transport crude oil from the Bakken region in North Dakota to an oil tank farm in Patoka, Illinois, became a topic of protest in 2016. It cuts through contested Sioux.

The Oceti Sakowin has become the hub of protest actions against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Angus Mordant's photographs show not only the tension and violence that has resulted from these protests, but also the rich culture and moments of celebration among the Native American people as they come together to protect their land.

Artist in Conversation Thursday, June 7, 11am and the exhibition continues to July 22, 2018.

