DAAS, the bad boys of comedy, are back

NEAR Death Experience is the latest show by comedy and music trio the Doug Anthony All Stars.

The band is an acoustic trio, originally comprising Paul McDermott and Tim Ferguson on main vocals and Richard Fidler on guitar and backing vocals, which formed in 1984 and disbanded in 1994.

The group reformed in 2014, with Paul Livingston (aka Flacco) replacing Fidler on guitar.

Tim Ferguson said death is the funniest topic to discuss on stage.

"Death is the funniest topic, because it's the thing that dwells at the back of everybody's mind," he said.

"The older you get the more it moves to the front of your mind.

"Our show aims to hurry up and start living, stop worrying about the trivia of their lives.

"Death is very funny because it ties to mortal terror, and mortal terror is hilarious, because laughter and fear come from the same place in our brain.

"Laughter is spontaneous, we make noise, and if we laugh a lot adrenaline and endorphins are released, our breathing is affected and we wet our pants if we laugh long enough, and we do all those things also if we are terrified," he added.

Ferguson said the music in the show talks about the current reality of the band member's lives.

"It also talks about society, politics, sex and pornography," he said.

WARNING: Strong language