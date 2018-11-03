Cycling is not about what computer says
IF YOU go out cycling and forget to switch on your bike computer, did that ride really happen?
The other day I found out halfway through a ride I had forgotten to recharge my bike computer.
This handy little gizmo not only tells me how fast - or slowly - I am riding, but also my distance, route map and cadence.
And if I wanted to dig out the box from the drawer stuffed with cycling stuff and 1000 words on instructions, I could even link it up with a special monitor and keep track of my heart beat.
Which would be fine if I was wanting to do an Anna Meares or Rebecca Wiasak and compete at the elite level.
Which I don't.
But it is good to keep a note of how many kilometres I ride and I find it motivating.
However, the other day I was enjoying a speedy downhill ride in one of those wonderful gaps between traffic.
It seemed as though I had all of Ballina Road to myself - apart from a few kamikaze magpies - and I looked down at my bike computer to see how fast I was going.
It's easy to get to 60km/h between the roundabout at Rotary Drive as you continue down Ballina Road.
The shoulder is nice and wide and as there's about a 300m stretch with no cross roads it's a good time to check your speed.
I looked down... nothing. A blank screen.
But you know what?
Just because the bike computer did not show my speed did not mean I wasn't cycling.
In a way it was kind of freeing.
Rather than thinking I should be cycling faster to make a personal best or at least make my average time, it meant that whatever rate I was pedalling was the right one.
Instead of feeling bad I wasn't riding hard enough I felt I was doing my best.