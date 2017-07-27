20°
CWA amenities clean, safe space for mothers

Sophie Moeller
| 27th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
GOING STRONG: Acting president of Lismore CWA Jan Clifford OAM and secretary Janet Henderson outside the CWA rooms in Spinks Park.
GOING STRONG: Acting president of Lismore CWA Jan Clifford OAM and secretary Janet Henderson outside the CWA rooms in Spinks Park.

THE Lismore Country Women's Association has been providing a clean and safe place for nursing mums since its tearooms were first built in 1928.

"That has always been the philosophy of the CWA," said acting Lismore branch president Jan Clifford.

She said 90% of the association's current 46 members had all brought their children to be fed and changed at the tearooms at Spinks Park.

Unfortunately, the facility and floors, as well as much of the furniture donated through the years, were damaged in the flood.

However, members have been assured by the council, which owns the building, that repairs will be completed by the end of August.

Fresh signs reminding mothers of the facility are due to go up next week with specific opening times.

An advertisement for a new hostess to tend to the rooms will also go out.

Lismore CWA secretary Janet Henderson said members were very keen to have the rooms available again so the association's fundraising efforts for the community could resume.

Topics:  northern rivers community

