CUT THE WRAP: Lifeline is urging people to 'Re-Love, Re-Wrap, Re-Give this Christmas' in an effort cut down on Christmas waste.

CUT THE WRAP: Lifeline is urging people to 'Re-Love, Re-Wrap, Re-Give this Christmas' in an effort cut down on Christmas waste. Jayden Whaites

LIFELINE is urging people to 'Re-Love, Re-Wrap, Re-Give this Christmas' in an effort cut down on Christmas waste.

Lifeline general manager of retail Sharon Sawyer said the organisation is hoping the initiative will kick-start a conversation around sustainable shopping as we lead into the Christmas season.

"There are several reasons why buying pre-loved or recycled products as gifts this Christmas is a smart spin on traditional thinking,” she said.

"It is not all about saving money but the bigger picture of living in a more sustainable way and lowering our Christmas footprint.”

Ms Sawyer said Lifeline op shops offer the perfect place to find that unique gift, with "quality toys, books, homewares, fashion and accessories with still so much love to give, are often overlooked when purchasing gifts or preparing for Christmas”.

"As awareness grows around the issue of excess landfill in our society, it is the perfect time to start re-considering pre-loved shopping as a viable and responsible option,” she said.

"There are so many ways to incorporate pre-loved items into your festivities, consider; gifts, Christmas decorations, table settings, rather than using disposable items.”

Ms Sawyer said Lifeline Shops will also be holding 'Re-Love Toy Week' from December 2-8. with selected stores stocking the shop full of quality toys ready to be Re-Loved, Re-Wrapped and Re-Given.

"I'm sure we can all relate to a toy our child has been gifted and hardly touched,” she said.

"Lifeline shops see a huge range of quality toys in great condition coming through their doors, so we are dedicating a week at the start of December to showcasing these items for shopper.”