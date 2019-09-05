Current fire warnings across the Northern Rivers

Severe fire danger rating is forecast for the Northern Rivers with the possiblity of Total fire Bans being declared.

CONDITIONS across northern NSW continue to deteriorate, with a severe fire danger rating forecast.

Areas west of Tabulam are currently under Total Fire Ban, with more areas expected to be declared tomorrow.

CURRENT FIRE WARNINGS

Total fire bans in place today for New England, Northern Slopes and North Western areas. Hot and windy conditions are expected throughout the day.

Land managers are urged to check all previous pile burns to make sure they are fully extinguished and don't reignite in this weather. If you see an unattended fire without a fire truck in attendance, contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Today:

Far North Coast (Fire area 1 includes Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed LGAs): High fire danger rating.

New England (Fire Area 11 includes Glen Innes Severn, Tenterfield, Uralla, Walcha and Armidale LGAs): Severe fire danger rating, a Total Fire Ban is in place.

North Coast (Fire area 2 includes Bellingen, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie-Hastings, Kempsey, Nambucca, and Mid-Coast): High fire danger rating is in place.

Updated forecast from Bureau Of Meteorology showing possible areas of severe and extreme fire danger in North East NSW tomorrow. Further total fire bans likely. Landholders should review their plans and know in the event of a fire when you will leave, what will you take and where will you go? NSW RFS

Updated forecast from Bureau Of Meteorology shows possible areas of severe and extreme fire danger in north east NSW tomorrow.

Further total fire bans likely.

NSW RFS advises landholders should review their plans and know in the event of a fire when you will leave, what will you take and where will you go?

