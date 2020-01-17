Menu
STILL OPEN, BUT FLOODING: Photo of the Cunningham Highway closure late last year.
News

CUNNINGHAM HIGHWAY FLOOD: Car over embankment

Bianca Hrovat
17th Jan 2020 7:27 PM | Updated: 7:45 PM
UPDATE 6:35: The Cunningham Highway closed due to flash flooding at 6.30pm this evening.

All lanes are blocked from the top of the Gap to Lake Moogerah Rd.

Motorists may divert through Toowoomba.

EARLIER: MOTORISTS planning a weekend trip are advised to exercise caution after a car fell down an embankment at the Main Range near Cunningham's Gap.

The single vehicle incident happened just past the helipad at around 3.30 this afternoon and "may have occurred as a result of the weather", according to a spokesman from the Queensland Police Service.

Prolonged rainfall is flowing onto all four lanes of the Cunningham Highway, requiring the closure of one, flooded eastbound lane.

According to both the Department of Transport and Main Roads and QPS, the highway remains open at this time, though delays are expected.

More to come.

