Cummings eager to unveil ‘improved’ Bivouac

GOLDEN Rose winner and glamour colt Bivouac strutted his stuff in a barrier trial at Rosehill on Tuesdy as he was prepared for a series of mouth-watering clashes this autumn.

The Exceed And Excel colt is just one of a number of star three-year-olds, alongside Yes Yes Yes, Exceedance, Libertini, Castelvecchio and Alligator Blood, getting ready for a big 2020.

Hugh Bowman was back riding after missing Saturday's Randwick meeting for personal reasons and he had the Godolphin star cruising to a win over Hush Writer.

He covered the 900m in 55.97 seconds with a last 600m of 35.50 seconds while stablemate Avilius (fifth), Shadow Hero (sixth) and Castelvecchio (seventh) looked great behind him.

Bowman said Bivouac clearly thrived during his 12-week spell after running a close second behind Exceedance in the Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) at Flemington in November.

"I am really impressed with his physical appearance. He looks to have developed significantly to me," Bowman said.

"I didn't ask a great deal from him so until he is put under a bit more pressure we aren't going to know how much he has improved but he has certainly come back well.

"I think he has matured a bit. He was a bit fizzy last preparation but I am pleased with the way he has progressed."

Ladbrokes has his on $10 for the $2.5 million Group 1 TJ Smith Stakes (1200m) at Randwick in April, behind Nature Strip on $7 favourite and Yes Yes Yes and Exceedance on $8.

Last year's winner Santa Ana Lane is also rated a $10 chance.

Trainer James Cummings may send Bivouac to the Group 1 Oakleigh Plate (1100m) first-up at Caulfield on February 22. He's currently a $4 favourite to take out the feature.

"That is one of the significant options early on, if we chose to go down there," Cummings said.

"It is a matter of running the horse when we think we have him ready. We don't have to run him all the time.

"In fact we would rather run him less than more but he is going to be ready to go when we unveil him."

Cummings also watched last year's Golden Slipper winner, Kiamichi, comfortably win her trial over stablemates Deprieve (second), Thousand Guineas winner Flit (fourth) and Soorhing (fifth).

Meanwhile, Golden Eagle winner Kolding has been nominated for the Group 2 Expressway Stakes at Rosehill on Saturday.

Kolding is currently the $8 second favourite for the All-Star Mile, where he is fourth in voting for the race on 2856 votes, behind $7 equal favourites Alligator Blood and Melody Belle.