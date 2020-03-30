Crystals may help in these uncertain times

THE popular Crystal Castle may be closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can still access the magic of nature online.

In an email newsletter, the castle team said the focus now was on "keeping the Crystal Castle beautiful and the 10 acres of gardens thriving and ready for our community when we can open our gates again."

To keep the funds rolling in, the Crystal Castle Collective is up and running, with online membership.

"This is for anyone who would love to see a new box of beautiful crystals at their door every three months," the Castle staff have written.

"Each box has its own theme, audio meditation, and contains a collection of magnificent crystals."

For this year's schedule, there are crystals which are said to be able to help for love, like rose quartz, amethyst, selenite, pink tourmaline and clear quartz.

If you feel you need some grounding in these uncertain time, smokey quartz, black tourmaline, fuchsite, ammonite fossils, agate, and desert rose are on the list.

Other crystals offering "illumination" include selenite, peacock ore, blue kyanite and sodalite.

And in times of self-isolation, peace can be found in amethyst, clear quartz phantom, lepidolite, purple fluorite and selenite.

Sign-ups for the Crystal Castle Collective close at midnight on Monday, and the first box ships on Tuesday.

See crystalcastlecollective.cratejoy.com.