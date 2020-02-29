Crunch time for the Cavs ahead of cricket finals

Lennox Head batsman Angus Callan is a key man in the run chase against Casino in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Lennox Head batsman Angus Callan is a key man in the run chase against Casino in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

CRUNCH time looms for Casino and Lennox Head ahead of the semi-finals in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

One will jump into the top four and likely stay there while the other could miss finals after they complete a two-day game at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head on Saturday.

Runs were hard to come by across the competition last weekend and the Pirates face a tricky run chase after bowling Casino out for 195.

They are currently 2-22 but have plenty of batsman in the shed with the likes of Angus Callan, Mark Denmeade, Adam Fisher and Ben Moyle to come.

Callan has moved down the order from opening bat and has been a solid option in the middle order while 16-year-old Moyle has scored two centuries this season.

However, the Cavaliers bowlers will not make it easy on the youngsters with experienced quicks Mark Mison and Al Nowlan leading the way.

Brothers Joe and Tom Carlton are also a threat for Casino along with its spinner Nick Ensby.

In other games, Marist Brothers can keep its fading finals hopes alive with a win over Pottsville at Nielson Oval, East Lismore.

Brothers have a decent selection of fast bowlers but Pottsville are currently in the box seat at 4-83 chasing 147.

Elsewhere, third placed Lismore Workers can seal its finals spot with a win over Tintenbar-East Ballina at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

They still have some work to do at 4-60 chasing 159.

And competition leaders Cudgen will push for an outright win over Alstonville at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar.

They are currently 2-118 after bowling Alstonville out for just 92.

LADDER

Cudgen 36

Pottsville 33

Lismore Workers 33

Alstonville 31

Lennox Head 29

Casino RSM Cavaliers 27

Marist Brothers 27

Tintenbar-East Ballina 15

Murwillumbah 5