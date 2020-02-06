Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
All female comedian line up at the Kyogle Bowling Club featuring host Vanessa Larry Mitchell from Larry Laughs Loud comedy, Coral Sugar, Helen Sager, Lisa Sharpe, Grace Hogan, Kate Chetsworth and Kyogle's Odette Nettleton. PIC : Susanna Freymark
All female comedian line up at the Kyogle Bowling Club featuring host Vanessa Larry Mitchell from Larry Laughs Loud comedy, Coral Sugar, Helen Sager, Lisa Sharpe, Grace Hogan, Kate Chetsworth and Kyogle's Odette Nettleton. PIC : Susanna Freymark
News

Crude, funny women pack out country bowlo

Susanna Freymark
6th Feb 2020 8:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVEN funny women took their own style of stand-up to the stage at the Kyogle Bowling Club for the first all female comedy show ever seen in the town.

Hosted by Vanessa Larry Mitchell from Larry Laughs Loud comedy club, the show featured

Coral Sugar from Alstonville, Helen Sager from Lismore, Kate Chesworth from Dunoon, Grace Hogan from Tweed, Lisa Sharpe from Suffolk Park and local favourite Odette Nettleton from Kyogle.

The show was crude, full of swearing and covering topics from weight, sex, children, menstruation and a pet dog named after a chip packet.

Photos
View Gallery

The women were unapologetic with theiir comedy and judging by the laughs, well received in the country town.

For Nettleton, it was the first time performing in front of a home crowd and the Kyogle CWA, of which she was a member, turned out in force to support her.

She rewrote her material for the hometown performance and talked bout being a contestant on Hard Quiz (her show will be featured on television in November).

The only thing lacking was Nettleton’s husband who was “too nervous” to attend.

northern rivers entertaiment
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Supercoach, rewards and crosswords for subscribers

        premium_icon Supercoach, rewards and crosswords for subscribers

        News Are you getting the very best out of your digital subscription? Supercoach, rewards, and crosswords are among the benefits.

        Kasey Chambers, Richard Clapton coming to Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Kasey Chambers, Richard Clapton coming to Northern Rivers

        News There will also be art, children’s activities, food trucks, games

        Not happy at all

        Not happy at all

        News Dr Airdre Grant’s Veranda Talk column discusses the Portland koala tragedy

        Cop suggests Tyrrell died in ‘accident’

        premium_icon Cop suggests Tyrrell died in ‘accident’

        News A homicide detective accused a retiree of involvement