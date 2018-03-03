Menu
Crowd to fund Ben Wilson's new album to go vinyl

Lismore-based singer-songwriter Ben Wilson.
Javier Encalada
by

SINGER songwriter Ben Wilson has been playing quietly around the Northern Rivers for the past five years, but 2018 sees the culmination of all his hard work in his debut solo album Give Me That Hammer, due out later this year.

Wilson is a well-seasoned performer.

His contemporary folk-rock originals nod to their Bluegrass and old-time roots, accompanied by violin, drums and double bass.

He has played at festivals all over Australia, including Splendour in The Grass, Falls Music & Arts Festival, Mullumbimby Music Fest and Bello Winter Music Festival.

Wilson also performs as a member of The Button Collective, a rag tag group of folk musician who deliverer Brodie Buttons song with raw energy and passion.

An ex-pat of the UK from Brighton England, a past resident of the USA and a now new Australian, Ben draws on a broad spectrum of influences.

This year represents Wilson's turn to share his own songs with the world.

Give Me That Hammer tackles the conflict of a man torn between two worlds: life at home with his family, and life on the road as a musician.

The album is also filled with great ambition and drive, written by a soul longing to fulfill his dream of becoming a full time singer songwriter.

Ben Wilson's solo career began in 2013 after taking out the Lismore Young Songwriters award.

In 2017, Wilson won a bursary for Outstanding Original Music from the Bangalow Bluegrass Festival. .

Wilson and his band will be touring the new album through June and July.

Although the album is finished, Wilson is crowd funding to have it pressed in vinyl. To support it visit pozible.com.

Lismore Northern Star

