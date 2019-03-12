Sharks offer Segeyaro contract lifeline

REPORTS of James Segeyaro's Cronulla stint coming to an abrupt end may have been exaggerated with the salary-cap fallguy signing a training contract with the club as he hopes to continue his NRL career.

The former Dally M hooker of the year was cut from Cronulla's 30-man playing roster to ensure the Sharks were cap compliant before this week's season opener against Newcastle.

After he also signed a $1 deal to play with Newtown in the NSW Cup, Segeyaro hopes the Sharks can offload another player to allow him to resume his NRL career in the Shire.

The training deal allows Segeyaro to bide his time at the Sharks without being paid and remain match fit playing for Newtown while Cronulla attempt to resolve their salary-cap issues.

Prop Ava Seumanufagai is being linked with a move to Leeds in the English Super League and if he goes the Sharks must sign two more players by June 30 to comply with the league's 30-man squad rule.

In the meantime, Segeyaro effectively remains a free agent and could be open to a bargain-base offer to join another NRL club, or a move offshore.

James Segeyaro could yet play for the Sharks if they move on Ava Seumanufagai.

Cronulla prop Aaron Woods said he only learned of Segeyaro being cut from the Sharks' squad at the weekend.

"I was actually having a coffee on Sunday and read the paper that he wouldn't be here and then came in on Monday and he was still training," Woods said on Tuesday.

"So, yeah, look, I've got no idea what's happened."

Fellow front-rower Andrew Fifita said Segeyaro was still an integral figure at the Sharks.

"He's still here every day cheering us all up," Fitita said.

"He's just one of those blokes you need to have training with you.

"It will get cleared up soon and I'm sure he'll be back out there in a little while."